Trump's bridge-building eclipsed by false voter fraud claim

1:09 Car submerged in Merced's Bear Creek Pause

2:57 Megan Pust on GV's big win over Merced

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:45 Obama on TPP: 'Right now, I’m president, and I’m for it'

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado