Nation & World

January 26, 2017 11:26 PM

Philippine offensive underway for top terror suspect

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine military chief says troops have launched airstrikes and ground assaults against one of Southeast Asia's most-wanted terror suspects who is trying to establish a new base for an alliance of armed groups backing the Islamic State group.

Gen. Eduardo Ano says airstrikes targeted the group of elusive militant leader Isnilon Hapilon on Wednesday and Thursday. Hundreds of troops began pursuing him and allied militants in the mountainous hinterlands of Butig town in southern Lanao del Sur province.

Ano said Friday that Hapilon, who is on the U.S. Department of Justice list of most-wanted terrorists, moved to Butig from his stronghold on southern Basilan island a month ago to look for a base for his new alliance of small extremist groups.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

View more video

Nation & World Videos