Valls vs Hamon in French Socialists' presidential primary

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:44 Baby fox rescued from sewer, documented by police body cam