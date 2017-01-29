Plea in murder case from unlikely spot: the victim, a priest

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news