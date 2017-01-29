Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. Trump, GOP

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body Pause

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

2:51 Atwater's Reggie Ricks on the team's ABC Tourney win

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news