White House backs strategist at national security meetings

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands Pause

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

2:01 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news