South Carolina tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze Pause

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news