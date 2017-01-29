Canada to offer temp permits to those stranded by Trump ban

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit Pause

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

2:29 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county