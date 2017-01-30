A look at Trump's executive order on refugees, immigration

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president