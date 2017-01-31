The Latest: Sessions said he had no role in refuge order

The Latest on developments in Congress (all times local):
10:20 a.m.
Attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions says he had no role in helping the White House draft an executive order on refugees and immigration.
In responses to Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy about his involvement in writing executive orders, Sessions wrote: "None. Neither I, nor any of my current staff, had such a role."
Leahy asked the question Jan. 25 in reference to orders involving immigration. Sessions returned the written answers Monday.
The Judiciary panel is meeting to vote on Sessions' nomination. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley defended the Alabama senator, who has been one of President Donald Trump's strongest supporters.
"It's not clear to me why it would be a problem even if he had been involved," Grassley said.
--
10 a.m.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has backed Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke for Interior secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry for Energy secretary.
President Donald Trump's nominees met little resistance in the panel Tuesday morning. The committee voted 16-6 for Zinke and 16-7 for Perry.
The nominations now go to the full Senate.
