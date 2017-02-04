Some key promises of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen

Some key promises among 144 released Saturday by leading far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen:
French Sovereignty:
— Negotiate with European Union the "four sovereignties" — return of French franc, legislative, economic, territorial, or control of its borders
— Leave border-free Schengen zone
On immigration:
— Reduce immigration to 10,000 annually
— End automatic acquisition of French nationality by marriage
— End dual nationality for non-Europeans
— Restrict French nationality to those with French parent or naturalized, ending automatic birthright rule
— Restrict asylum to demands made in embassies or neighboring countries of asylum-seeker
On terrorism:
— Ban and dissolve all organizations including mosques linked to Islamic fundamentalists — already in practice but Le Pen says insufficiently applied
— Expel from France all dual nationals linked to jihadi networks and foreigners under suspicion.
— Create single anti-terrorism agency
On defense and internal security:
— Leave NATO integrated command
— Ensure France can defend itself alone
— "Massively rearm" security forces with 15,000 more police
— Automatic expulsion of foreign criminals and delinquents
— Life sentences for "most grave crimes" — retracting earlier calls to restore death penalty
On French identity:
— Inscribe in constitution concept of "national priority," meaning French before foreigners in all domains
— Remove European Union flag from public buildings
— Extend secularism to all public spaces, a clear reference to banning Muslim headscarves
On French institutions:
— Create popular referendums on issues proposed by at least 500,000 voters
— Institute proportional representation in parliament, which would favor her party, the National Front
