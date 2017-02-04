French presidential candidate Macron cheered by Lyon rally

Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, right, and his top aide Axelle Tessandier, center left, are seen on a phone screen during a visit at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks, as his top aide Axelle Tessandier, left, looks on, during a visit at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron gestures during a visit at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron thumbs up at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron listens as he visits the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron tries a device for cell phones at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands at the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron smiles as he visits the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Emmanuel Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron arrives on the stage as he visits the Entrepreneurs Fair in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. With French President Francois Hollande having abandoned hopes of a second five-year term and conservative candidate Francois Fillon weakened, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent maverick candidate Emmanuel Macron are making hay.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron pauses as he speaks during a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron holds his hand on his heart during the French national anthem at the end of a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron acknowledges applauses after his speech during a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a meeting in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Untested former budget minister Emmanuel Macron, who rebelled against his Socialist masters to strike out on his own, could end up facing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round vote.
Michel Euler
AP Photo
Comments