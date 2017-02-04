What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival

In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, members of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood eat on the street during the traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo members of the Endiablada brotherhood pose for a group photo during the "Endiablada" traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain, Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo members of the Endiablada brotherhood pray for the deceased fellow believers and relatives in a cemetery during the "Endiablada" traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, a woman looks out from a door as members of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood stand, waiting for the start of their march during the traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a member of the Endiablada brotherhood walks through a cemetery to pray for the deceased fellow believers and relatives during the "Endiablada" traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 3, 2017 picture a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood poses for a snapshot during the traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a dog reacts to the sound of cowbells during the traditional 'Endiablada' festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo a member of the Endiablada brotherhood march sounds his cowbells during the "Endiablada" traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, members of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood eat and drink after the traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo, a member of the Endiablada brotherhood poses for a picture showing his wood carved staff during the "Endiablada" traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo a wood carved staff from a member of the 'Endiablada' brotherhood is displayed, during a break in the traditional festival, in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada"
Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3. Members of the town’s all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
Comments