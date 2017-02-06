Nation & World

February 6, 2017 6:24 AM

Merkel: will seek common ground with Trump wherever possible

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will seek common ground "wherever possible" with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, despite differences over Trump's entry ban for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Germany has Europe's biggest economy and is a major exporter. In 2015, the U.S. was its biggest trading partner, and there's concern in Berlin over the possibility of a more protectionist approach in Washington.

Merkel told reporters in Munich on Monday: "We will try to find common ground wherever possible." She stressed the importance of NATO, and acknowledged the need for Germany to "do more in the area of defense."

Merkel said: "We will see issue by issue where we can cooperate and where we have different opinions, but it's in Germany's interest to strengthen the common ground there is."

