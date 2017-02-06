Nation & World

February 6, 2017 12:27 PM

Michigan Republican's tweets about protesters condemned

The Associated Press
MARQUETTE, Mich.

Democratic and Republican party leaders in Michigan and Kent State University are condemning online comments from a county-level Republican that appeared to suggest shooting protesters.

Dan Adamini, secretary of the Marquette County GOP, last week tweeted: "Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery."

In 1970, the Ohio National Guard fatally shot four Kent State students during Vietnam War protests.

Adamini said Monday that he was calling for an end to violence after a demonstration last week at the University of California, Berkeley that stopped a speech by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Some protesters broke windows and tossed smoke bombs.

Kent State officials called Adamini's posts "abhorrent."

Michigan Republican Party spokeswoman Sarah Anderson says Adamini was speaking for himself.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

View more video

Nation & World Videos