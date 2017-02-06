After LBJ fouls out, Irving lifts Cavs past Wiz 140-135, OT

4:05 Massive black hole devours passing star Pause

2:19 Video: How scientists detected gravity waves and proved Einstein correct

1:11 Eman Ali arrives to U.S. after delayed by Trump order

0:43 Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

2:03 Brian Nevarez on his San Jose State signing

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'