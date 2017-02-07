AP FACT CHECK: Trump says terrorism acts ignored. Evidence?

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

4:05 Massive black hole devours passing star

2:19 Video: How scientists detected gravity waves and proved Einstein correct

1:11 Eman Ali arrives to U.S. after delayed by Trump order

2:03 Brian Nevarez on his San Jose State signing

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow