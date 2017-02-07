The Latest: US judges skeptical over need for travel ban

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:03 Brian Nevarez on his San Jose State signing

1:11 Eman Ali arrives to U.S. after delayed by Trump order

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:43 Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado