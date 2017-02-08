South Sudan president to seek election in 2018: Spokesman

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful' Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:47 Pacheco's Pablo Ortiz on big win over Livingston

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:11 Eman Ali arrives to U.S. after delayed by Trump order

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality