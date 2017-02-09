Nation & World

February 9, 2017 5:02 AM

No charges to be filed against officer in off-duty shooting

The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn.

A Tennessee prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed against a Memphis police officer who was off-duty when he fatally shot a man last year.

In a statement, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said Wednesday that the officer, identified previously as Marshall Smith, was not the aggressor in the April 10 shooting of Luis Felipe Soto at a gas station in Memphis.

Police said Soto had just returned his 4-year-old daughter to his ex-wife, who was engaged to Smith, when the men got into an altercation.

Authorities say Soto pulled out a gun and pointed it at Smith, who identified himself as a policeman and told Soto to drop his weapon. Smith pulled out his own weapon and fire several shots, killing the 29-year-old Soto.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

View more video

Nation & World Videos