Aftershocks continue in Philippines after quake kills 8

2:28 Le Grand flooding forces evacuations Pause

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:23 Officials get aerial view of Merced County flooding

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

3:17 Officer-involved shooting reported in Merced

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life