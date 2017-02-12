Nation & World

February 12, 2017 6:16 AM

Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capital, 2 hurt

The Associated Press
ZAGREB, Croatia

At least two people have been injured after an unknown assailant threw a tear gas canister during a party for LGBT people in Croatia's capital.

Police say an investigation is underway into the incident at a Zagreb night club early Sunday. Local news reports say people inside the club fled in panic, storming the exit and breaking windows to get out.

A witness tells Vecernji List daily that he was trampled during a rush for the stairs.

Croatian gay rights groups are describing the attack as an "act of hate violence." The Zagreb Pride group says in a statement that Croatia's conservative government has turned a blind eye to a recent surge in right-wing sentiment in the European Union's newest member state.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

View more video

Nation & World Videos