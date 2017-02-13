AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

AP Sources: Justice warned White House about Flynn contacts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department warned the Trump administration weeks ago that embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia could leave him in a compromised position, an administration official and two other people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press Monday night.
The revelations deepen the uncertainty over Flynn's future in the Trump administration. The White House said President Donald Trump was "evaluating" Flynn's standing Monday amid reports that the national security adviser misled Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials about the content of his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
One person with knowledge of the situation said the Justice Department alerted the White House that there was a discrepancy between what officials were saying publicly about the contacts and the facts of what had occurred. Pence — apparently relying on information from Flynn — initially said sanctions were not discussed in the calls, though Flynn has now told White House officials that the topic may have come up.
A second official said the Justice Department was concerned Flynn could be in a compromised position as a result.
The White House has been aware of the Justice Department warnings for "weeks," an administration official said, though it was unclear whether Trump and Pence had been alerted.
Evacuees might not go home until dam spillway is repaired
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Helicopters dropped giant rock-filled sandbags into place Monday to shore up a California reservoir that had threatened to breach its banks and unleash a 30-foot wall of water, but officials said an evacuation order covering nearly 200,000 people would stay in place until they are sure it's safe to return home.
Officials defended their decision to issue the hasty order to abandon homes downstream from the nation's tallest dam, about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco. They said it was necessary for public safety after engineers spotted a hole in an emergency spillway, which they feared could have failed within an hour.
The water level of the massive reservoir known as Lake Oroville dropped Monday, slightly easing fears of a catastrophic collapse. But with more storms on the horizon, crews raced to fortify heavily eroded soils where water flowed over the edge of the reservoir and carved huge channels in the earth as it gushed toward the Feather River.
The acting head of the state's Department of Water Resources said he did not know if anything had gone wrong and was unaware of a 2005 report that recommended reinforcing the earthen emergency spillway with concrete for just such an event. The spillway had never been used in the dam's nearly 50 years of operation, and it was not near capacity when it began to fail.
"I'm not sure anything went wrong," Bill Croyle said. "This was a new, never-having-happened-before event."
Senate confirms former banker Mnuchin as Treasury secretary
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bitterly divided Senate on Monday confirmed Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary despite strong objections by Democrats that the former banker ran a "foreclosure machine" when he headed OneWest Bank.
Mnuchin was sworn in Monday night in the Oval Office, where President Donald Trump said Americans should know that "our nation's financial system is truly in great hands"
Trump hailed Mnuchin as "a financial legend with an incredible track record of success." He said Mnuchin had spent his entire career making money in the private sector and now will go to work on behalf of the American taxpayer.
Republicans said Mnuchin's long tenure in finance makes him qualified to run the department, which will play a major role in developing economic policy under President Donald Trump.
"He has experience managing large and complicated private-sector enterprises and in negotiating difficult compromises and making tough decisions — and being accountable for those decisions," said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chairman of the Finance Committee.
Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges
One of Jerry Sandusky's sons was charged Monday with sex crimes involving two girls, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested on child molestation charges.
Jeffrey S. Sandusky, 41, was charged by state police and arraigned by a district judge in Bellefonte on 14 counts. He was jailed on $200,000 bail.
Sandusky was a stalwart supporter of his father and accompanied his mother, Dottie, to many of his court proceedings. On Monday, Dottie accompanied Jeffrey Sandusky to his.
Police accused him of soliciting naked photos from a then-16-year-old girl last year and seeking oral sex in 2013 from her then-15-year-old sister.
His defense lawyer, Lance Marshall, declined to comment on the allegations.
Security Council strongly condemns North Korea missile test
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council strongly condemned North Korea late Monday over its latest ballistic missile launches and warned of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang doesn't stop nuclear and missile testing.
A council statement agreed to by all 15 members followed strong condemnation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the latest launch and U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to deal with North Korea "very strongly."
The Security Council condemned Saturday's launch and a previous test Oct. 19, saying North Korea's activities to develop its nuclear weapons delivery systems violate U.N. sanctions and increase tensions. It called on all U.N. members "to redouble their efforts" to implement U.N. sanctions.
North Korea has repeatedly flouted six Security Council resolutions demanding an end to its nuclear and ballistic missile activities and imposing increasing tougher sanctions.
The latest missile test is seen as an implicit challenge to Trump, who has vowed a tough line on North Korea but has yet to release a strategy for dealing with a country whose nuclear ambitions have bedeviled U.S. leaders for decades.
Judge denies request to halt Dakota Access pipeline work
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday refused to stop construction on the last stretch of the Dakota Access pipeline, which is progressing much faster than expected and could be operational in as little as 30 days.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled after an hourlong hearing that as long as oil isn't flowing through the pipeline, there is no imminent harm to the Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes, which are suing to stop the project. But he said he'd consider the arguments more thoroughly at another hearing on Feb. 27.
That gives the tribes hope that they still might prevail, Cheyenne River Chairman Harold Frazier said.
"To put that pipeline in the ground would be irreparable harm for us in our culture," he said.
The tribes requested the temporary injunction last week after Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners got federal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. That's the last big section of the $3.8 billion pipeline, which would carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.
Storm wallops Northeast, where 'Stay home' is message
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Plow trucks and shovelers in the Northeast attacked the region's latest winter storm, which dumped 30 inches of snow on a Maine town, made roads unsafe and immobilized millions of residents Monday.
The storm was most active from New York to Maine, where blizzards shut down towns and left more than 2 feet of snow in many areas. Strong winds created problems in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where a tree branch crashed through car windshield in Mechanicsburg, killing the driver.
Many Maine residents will be unable to dig out until Tuesday morning, as the daylong snowfall only began to let up Monday evening.
Some schools already had canceled school for Tuesday, and more snow was forecast for Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts on Wednesday.
In Hopkinton, New Hampshire, attorney Matt Lane said he was a bit surprised by how much snow had fallen.
Canada's Trudeau talks trade with Trump at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political odd couple, President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resolutely played up their similarities at their first meeting Monday, even as obvious differences lurked behind their public smiles.
After their White House meeting, the North American neighbors emerged to hail their close ties, with Trump promising to "build upon our very historic friendship" and Trudeau noting the "special" bond between the countries.
But it was hard to escape their contrasting worldviews.
Speaking to reporters, Trump defended his restrictive refugee and immigration orders, saying that "we cannot let the wrong people in." Trudeau, on the other hand, said Canada continues to "pursue our policies of openness."
Trudeau later acknowledged that there are times when the two countries differ. But he said, "The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they chose to govern themselves."
Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most drivers don't expect to be hit with a rate hike on their auto insurance after a car accident that wasn't their fault. But a consumer group says it happens, and it's a problem.
The Washington-based Consumer Federation of America says it found rate hikes on annual premiums as high as $400, in some cases.
In the report released Monday, the group analyzed premium quotes in 10 cities, including New York and Chicago, from five of the nation's largest auto insurers. The researchers found that Progressive aggressively used a not-at-fault penalty, surcharging drivers in eight of the 10 selected cities. Rates in Oklahoma City and Los Angeles did not change. Oklahoma and California prohibit not-at-fault penalties.
The group said GEICO and Farmers raised rates in some states by 10 percent or more. Allstate had occasional penalties. State Farm was the exception, with no increases on premiums for not-at-fault accidents.
"Most people know that if they cause an accident or get a ticket they could face a premium increase, but they don't expect to be punished if a reckless driver careens into them," said Bob Hunter, CFA's director of insurance and the former insurance commissioner of Texas.
