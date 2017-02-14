AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway Pause

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:43 MID continues releasing water from McClure

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

0:49 White House is 'keeping a close eye' on crisis at California's Oroville dam