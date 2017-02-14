Sandusky's son awaits hearing on child sex abuse allegations

1:22 How to make Valentine's Day roses last longer than ever Pause

0:43 MID continues releasing water from McClure

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

2:42 Trump's White House

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

3:17 Officer-involved shooting reported in Merced