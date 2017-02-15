Venezuela shuts off CNN in Spanish after criticizing story

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest Pause

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:01 Le Grand woman dead in Highway 140 crash

1:27 Produce labels could soon be a thing of the past

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado