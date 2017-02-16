Amid Trump rise, more Americans see Muslims and Jews positively

1:29 Atwater teen impresses with singing voice Pause

1:01 Le Grand woman dead in Highway 140 crash

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains