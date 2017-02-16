Nation & World

Precautionary evacuation after derailment in north Louisiana

The Associated Press
MONROE, La.

Police in the northeast Louisiana city of Monroe say an afternoon train derailment led to the rerouting of rush-hour traffic and a precautionary evacuation of buildings within a block of the site.

Police Detective Reggie Brown says no injuries were reported in the accident, which happened around 2 p.m. Thursday. Five cars were involved.

Brown says the cars remained upright and none of the train cars leaked, but an evacuation was ordered because they held hazardous materials. The News-Star reported (http://tnsne.ws/2lcMpp8 ) the chemical was nitropropane, a toxic solvent.

The accident happened on Louisville Avenue, a major thoroughfare in Monroe. The cause of the accident isn't known.

Brown said police were awaiting the arrival of heavy equipment to move the cars, a task that was expected to take several hours.

