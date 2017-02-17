Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly Pause

2:21 Vatican-led meeting in Modesto tackles walls and social justice

3:40 Golden Valley's Cyrus Allen and Keith Hunter

1:29 Atwater teen impresses with singing voice

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:38 Sun-Star Football Defensive Player of the Year