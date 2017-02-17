The Latest: 1 dead after tree falls on power lines

2:21 Vatican-led meeting in Modesto tackles walls and social justice Pause

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:29 Atwater teen impresses with singing voice

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

3:40 Golden Valley's Cyrus Allen and Keith Hunter

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds