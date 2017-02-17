Bitcoin Believers

Police Officer JD Garton and Sgt. Joe Kantola of Kearney Missouri Police Department responded to a call from a Kearney resident who was hearing strange noises coming from the storm drains on April 7, 2016. Turns out a the baby fox was in the drainage system. Witness Officer Garton's body cam footage, navigating the underground drainage system and rescuing the small animal. The fox was taken to an animal rescue where it will be nursed to health and later released. Watch the whole video to see the little fox speak for himself. Credits: Videos and photos courtesy of Kearney Missouri Police Department