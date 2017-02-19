Islamic extremists denounce Somalia's new president

2:04 Jasmine Xiong on Falcons' playoff win Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news