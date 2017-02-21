AP Photos: Young migrants survive on their own in Serbia

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 photo, migrants including unaccompanied minors shield from the cold around fires in an abandoned warehouse where they took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Caesar, 16, a migrant from Pakistan's tribal area of Bajaur, prays in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Mohammed, 16, a migrant from Jalalabad, Afghanistan, sits around a fire to shield from the evening cold in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 photo, a 14-year old unaccompanied minor, a migrant from Afghanistan, showers on a cold day near an old train carriage where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Liaqat, 12, a migrant from Khogyani, Afghanistan, cooks on a fire in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Murad, 12, a migrant from Laghman, Afghanistan rests on the ground of an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minors, Shams, 13, a migrant from Laghman, Afghanistan, center wearing a black and white shirt and Amir, 14, a migrant from Peshawar, Pakistan, stand next to other migrants shaving using a hand-mirror outside an abandoned warehouse where they took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor, Ali, 12, a migrant from Jalalabad, Afghanistan, left wearing a red pants, queue for food outside an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Rasool, 12, center, a migrant from Jalalabad, Afghanistan, laughs while sitting with older migrants around a fire in an abandoned warehouse where they took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Amir, 14, a migrant from Peshawar, Pakistan, sits around a fire to warm himself from the morning cold in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Liaqat, 12, a migrant from Khogyani, Afghanistan, sleeps on the ground inside a makeshift room made of blankets in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Obaidullah, 14, a migrant from Wardak, Afghanistan, warms his legs and hands around a fire in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Tasawor, 17, a migrant from Afghanistan, shaves outside an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Ehsanullah, 14, a migrant from Jalalabad, Afghanistan, washes himself in a hole in the ground outside an old train carriage where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Obaidullah, 14, a migrant from Wardak, Afghanistan, sleeps on the ground of an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor, Ali, 12, a migrant from Jalalabad, Afghanistan, sits while cooking on a fire in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Amir, 14, a migrant from Peshawar, Pakistan is helped by other migrants to wash his hair while his friend Liaqat, 12, right waits his turn, in an abandoned warehouse where they took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor, Irfan, 17, a migrant from Pakistan's tribal area of Bajaur, stands in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minor Matiuallah, 14, a hearing impaired and unable to speak migrant from Afghanistan, warms his feet by a fire shortly after arriving from the Bulgarian border to an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 photo, unaccompanied minors, right, sleep on the ground with older ones in an abandoned warehouse where they took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 photo, a pants of an unaccompanied minor is left with other laundry belonging to migrants on a tree to dry outside an abandoned warehouse where they took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP Photo
Comments