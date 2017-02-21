Taking on Trump's travel ban

The judiciary is the new front line: A group of lawyers scramble to get their clients into the country, while preparing a legal challenge to Trump’s immigration ban.
Don't let a text wreck your life

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This new spot from NHTSA examines the impact a simple text can have on you and those you love. Drivers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #justdrive. "If you're texting, you're not driving."

Baby fox rescued from sewer, documented by police body cam

Police Officer JD Garton and Sgt. Joe Kantola of Kearney Missouri Police Department responded to a call from a Kearney resident who was hearing strange noises coming from the storm drains on April 7, 2016. Turns out a the baby fox was in the drainage system. Witness Officer Garton's body cam footage, navigating the underground drainage system and rescuing the small animal. The fox was taken to an animal rescue where it will be nursed to health and later released. Watch the whole video to see the little fox speak for himself. Credits: Videos and photos courtesy of Kearney Missouri Police Department

How to wash your hands

Proper hand washing is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the spread of germs and illness. So, wash your hands people! Soap, water, 20 seconds is all it takes. These tips come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

