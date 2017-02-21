Mexicans weigh the daunting prospect of deportee camps

0:50 Turlock's Almond Tree Restaurant goes up in flames Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:34 Woman killed in Winton

0:25 Merced firefighters train for water rescues

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:43 Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

5:52 CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel