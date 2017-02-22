Somalia's new leader inaugurated, vowing to restore dignity

Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has been inaugurated while promising to restore dignity to the troubled Horn of Africa nation.
Mohamed was elected earlier this month in a step toward Somalia's first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century.
The new leader, who also holds U.S. citizenship, has already vowed to make security a priority in a country where extremist group al-Shabab still carries out deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere.
The Islamic extremist group earlier this week denounced the election and vowed to keep fighting.
Several regional heads of state attended Mohamed's inauguration Wednesday.
Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, also is promising to tackle graft in a country recently ranked by Transparency International as the most corrupt in the world.
