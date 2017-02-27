Nation & World

February 27, 2017 11:11 PM

Bangladesh militants get death sentence for killing Japanese

The Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh

A Bangladesh court has sentenced five members of a banned militant group to death for their involvement in the slaying of a Japanese agricultural researcher two years ago.

Judge Noresh Chandra Sarker on Tuesday acquitted a sixth defendant belonging to the militant group, Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh.

Three masked men riding on a motorbike shot and killed Kunio Hoshi while he was riding in a rickshaw to his grass farm in Rangpur, a northern Bangladesh city in October 2015.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Bangladesh authorities blamed it on the domestic group.

Bangladesh has experienced a renewed level of Islamic militancy in recent years. Dozens of atheists, liberal writers, bloggers and publishers and members of minority communities and foreigners have been targeted and killed.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

View more video

Nation & World Videos