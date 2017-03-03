Irish nationalists seek boost in Northern Ireland election

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban