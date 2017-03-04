Nation & World

March 4, 2017 9:31 AM

Plane crashes near Turkey-Syria border, reports say

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

A Turkish official says a plane has crashed in the countryside near the Syrian border with preliminary information suggesting the aircraft belonged to Syria.

Hatay province governor Erdal Ata told state-run Anadolu news agency that it was "likely" a military aircraft, but that there was no airspace violation and no intervention by Turkish forces, adding that it might have been a technical problem.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area.

Private Dogan news agency reported nearby villagers had called authorities reporting a crash at around 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) on Saturday. They also told authorities that the pilots had allegedly ejected before the crash.

