Wave of IS car bombs targets Iraqi troops in west Mosul

1:43 "Sugar" Shane Mosley is guest of honor at fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show Pause

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado