Nation & World

March 10, 2017 3:57 AM

Archeologists in Egypt discover massive statue in Cairo slum

The Associated Press
CAIRO

Archeologists in Egypt have discovered a massive statue in a Cairo slum that may be of pharaoh Ramses II, one of the country's most famous ancient rulers.

The colossus, whose head was pulled from mud and groundwater by a bulldozer on Thursday, is around eight meters (yards) high and was discovered by a German-Egyptian team.

Ramses II ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago and was a great builder whose effigy can be seen at a string of archaeological sites across the country.

Massive statues of the warrior-king can be seen in Luxor, and his most famous monument is found in Abu Simbel, near Sudan.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

View more video

Nation & World Videos