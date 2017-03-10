Democratic US Rep. Kind not running for Wisconsin governor

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind said Friday he will not run for Wisconsin governor in 2018, ending months of speculation and leaving the field wide open for a challenger to Republican incumbent Scott Walker.
Instead of challenging Walker, who is widely expected to seek a third term, Kind said in a statement to The Associated Press that he will focus on his work in Congress and run for re-election. The National Republican Congressional Committee announced in January it would be targeting Kind's seat next year.
Kind first won election to Congress representing western Wisconsin in 1996. He was unopposed last year, but President Donald Trump carried the congressional district by more than 4 points on his way to winning Wisconsin.
Kind's decision was not surprising, given his repeated flirtations with running for Senate or governor the past decade that came to nothing, but it does leave Democrats without their most well-known potential candidate.
Other Democrats considering a run include former state Sen. Tim Cullen, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, of Alma, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, state Rep. Dana Wachs, of Eau Claire, and Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ. None of them immediately returned messages Friday.
Cullen told the AP on Thursday that he was moving ahead with his plans to run and would make an official announcement by the end of April.
Kind said he had been encouraged to run for governor, but "after much consideration and consultation with my family, I've decided that I will not run."
"Given what is happening in Congress now, I believe representing Wisconsin's Third Congressional District requires my undivided attention to ensure policies are not enacted that will harm Wisconsinites back home," Kind said.
Kind said he was focused on creating good-paying jobs that boost the local economy, making higher education more affordable, protecting Social Security and Medicare and helping Wisconsin's farmers.
"The push for endless political campaigning does a disservice to everyone in Wisconsin," Kind said.
Walker is expected to run for a third term but has said he won't announce his decision until this summer after the state budget is passed.
"With the lowest unemployment rate since 2001, more people working than ever before, and a bright economic outlook for Wisconsin families, it's not surprising that Democrats are thinking twice about running against Governor Walker's strong record of results and reform," said his campaign spokesman Joe Fadness.
