Democratic US Rep. Kind not running for Wisconsin governor

0:58 Body found in San Joaquin River Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:56 Merced's mini-March Madness

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos