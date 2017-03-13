EU official Tusk summoned for questioning in Poland

Donald Tusk, freshly re-elected to a top European Union job, has been summoned for questioning in Poland over the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski, prosecutors said Monday.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, would come for the questioning. He has been summoned as a witness.
The leader of Poland's ruling populist party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, blames his brother's death on Tusk and takes every step to bring him to account. He says Tusk neglected the president's security and then left the investigation of the crash in Russia's hands.
Kaczynski said Monday he had "nothing to do" with the summons, but stressed that Tusk's name is mentioned in many investigations concerning the time when he ran the government from 2007-2014.
He conceded, however, that efforts last week by Poland's government to block Tusk's re-election as EU Council head in Brussels had a "personal aspect."
Michal Dziekanski, spokesman for Warsaw prosecutors, said that Tusk has been summoned for questioning Wednesday.
The case concerns cooperation in security that Poland's military intelligence agreed on with Russia's security services following the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Poland's president.
Comments