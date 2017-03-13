Ex-Guinea military head extradited over stadium massacre

A former Guinean military leader arrested in Senegal in connection with a 2009 stadium massacre that killed more than 150 people has been extradited back home, his lawyer said Monday.
Abubakar "Toumba" Diakite left Dakar on Sunday night, lawyer Baba Diop said. Diop called the extradition an excessive use of power and essentially a "kidnapping," given that a judgment was still pending on an appeal filed in January against it.
Diakite led the presidential guard at the time of the September 2009 massacre against protesters demanding the resignation of coup leader Moussa "Dadis" Camara. An investigative commission later determined he was to blame for ordering the violence, which also included at least 109 victims of sexual assault.
An Interpol notice was issued for him five years ago. Diakite had been living in Senegal under a fake name and was arrested in December.
"Provisions are being made to ensure his security," said Guinea's government spokesman, Albert Damantang Camara, who confirmed Diakite's arrival.
Justice Ministry spokesman Ibrahima Beavogui said Guinea asked Senegalese authorities for the extradition "so that we could get to the truth in this matter."
Diakite went into hiding later in 2009 after trying to assassinate Camara. He emerged briefly at one point to tell Radio France Internationale that he had shot Camara because the junta leader tried to blame him for the massacre.
The extradition demonstrates that "Guinean justice is willing to tackle impunity in Guinea and to organize the credible trial that we have been awaiting for seven years," said Asmaou Diallo, president of the association of victims of the massacre.
International rights organization FIDH urged Guinea's government to ensure that Camara, who is in exile in Burkina Faso, is present for any trial.
