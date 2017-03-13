Second part of ancient Egyptian statue lifted from site

A massive statue, that may be of pharaoh Ramses II, one of the country's most famous ancient rulers, is pulled out of grondwater in a Cairo slum, Egypt, Monday, March 13, 2017.
Egyptian Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, second left, and German ambassador to Egypt Julius Georg Luy, left, watch a massive statue, that may be of pharaoh Ramses II, one of the country's most famous ancient rulers, after it was pulled out of groundwater in a Cairo slum, Egypt, Monday, March 13, 2017.
Dr Dietrich Raue, University of Leipzig professor and the German team lead, kneels on the ground as he watches a crane lifting a massive statue, that may be of pharaoh Ramses II, one of the country's most famous ancient rulers, as it is pulled out of groundwater in a Cairo slum, Egypt, Monday, March 13, 2017.
Karim Araby, 27, films a massive statue, that may be of pharaoh Ramses II, one of the country's most famous ancient rulers, as it is pulled out of groundwater in a Cairo slum, Egypt, Monday, March 13, 2017.
