AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on hold
HONOLULU (AP) — Hours before it was to take effect, President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was put on hold Wednesday by a federal judge in Hawaii who questioned whether the administration was motivated by national security concerns.
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also said Hawaii would suffer financially if the executive order blocked the flow of students and tourists to the state, and he concluded that Hawaii was likely to succeed on a claim that the ban violates First Amendment protections against religious discrimination.
"The illogic of the government's contentions is palpable," Watson wrote. "The notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed."
Trump called the ruling an example of "unprecedented judicial overreach" and said his administration would appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"We're going to win. We're going to keep our citizens safe," the president said at a rally in Nashville. "The danger is clear. The law is clear. The need for my executive order is clear."
___
Exit poll: Dutch PM Rutte beats anti-Islam leader Wilders
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday claimed a dominating parliamentary election victory over anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, who failed the year's first litmus test for populism in Europe.
The Netherlands' main exit poll suggested Rutte's party won 31 seats in the 150-member legislature, 12 more than Wilders' party, which shared second place with two other parties.
Following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, "the Netherlands said, 'Whoa! Stop!' to the wrong kind of populism," said Rutte, who is now poised for a third term as prime minister.
"We want to stick to the course we have — safe and stable and prosperous," he added.
Wilders had insisted that whatever the result of the election, the kind of populist politics he and others in Europe represent aren't going away.
___
Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts domestic programs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has finalized his first budget for the federal government, a blueprint that would make deep cuts in the Environmental Protection Agency and other domestic programs while significantly increasing spending on the military.
The budget, to be submitted to Congress on Thursday, was widely expected to cause political pain for Republicans and Democrats, who will have the final say on spending in the arduous budget process.
Trump has promised a spending plan that fulfills his campaign promises to boost national security, from spending more on defense to building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Though he repeatedly promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, U.S. taxpayers will foot the bill.
Republicans have groused about some of the preliminary plans, including elimination of the $3 billion community development block grant program that's popular among local GOP officials; a 25 percent cut to the EPA and elimination of 3,000 jobs; and the scuttling, essentially, of a $300 million per-year program to clean up the Great Lakes.
Trump's plan to eliminate community development block grants was dismissed on Capitol Hill by those who remember how a modest cut to the program sank a spending bill not long ago.
___
Trump tax bill would have been slashed by his plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump campaigned for the presidency by pledging no tax cuts for the wealthy, but newly leaked pages from his 2005 taxes demonstrate how the wealthiest Americans — like Trump — would benefit from some of his tax proposals.
Trump's proposals to eliminate the alternative minimum tax, cut the capital gains tax rate and curb income tax rates would have shrunk his tax bill dramatically if they had been in place over a decade ago. The AMT alone was responsible for roughly 86 percent of his federal tax bill.
The Trump administration has said it would make up for lost revenue by closing loopholes, but the specific deductions Trump's plan would eliminate have not been laid out in detail.
"Any reductions we have in upper-income taxes would be offset by less deductions, so there would be no absolute tax cut for the upper class," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC in November.
Trump's promise to not slash taxes for the rich has already been called into question by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center and other analysts. According to the group, the top 1 percent of earners would receive a tax break averaging more than $200,000 each. Those gains would be concentrated among the wealthiest: The top 0.1 percent would receive tax breaks averaging around $1.1 million. Meanwhile, middle-income households would receive $1,010 in tax cuts, and the lowest-income earners would receive a benefit of $110.
___
Trump's allies melting away on wiretapping claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's explosive allegation that Barack Obama wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the presidential campaign has left him increasingly isolated, with allies on Capitol Hill and within his own administration offering no evidence to back him up.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he had not given Trump any reason to believe he was wiretapped by President Obama. Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House intelligence committee, said he had seen no information to support the claim and then went further. He suggested the U.S. president's assertion, made in a series of March 4 tweets, should not be taken at face value.
"Are you going to take the tweets literally?" Nunes said. "If so, clearly the president was wrong."
But Trump, in an interview Wednesday with Fox News, predicted there would be "some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks."
Trump's allegations have put him in a potentially perilous position as congressional investigations into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election — and possible Russian contacts with Trump associates — ramp up. The FBI is also investigating.
___
Russian agents, hackers charged in massive Yahoo breach
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Russian intelligence agents and a pair of hired hackers have been charged in a devastating criminal breach at Yahoo that affected at least a half billion user accounts, the Justice Department said Wednesday in bringing the first case of its kind against current Russian government officials.
In a scheme that prosecutors say blended intelligence gathering with old-fashioned financial greed, the four men targeted the email accounts of Russian and U.S. government officials, Russian journalists and employees of financial services and other private businesses, U.S. officials said.
Using in some cases a technique known as "spear-phishing" to dupe Yahoo users into thinking they were receiving legitimate emails, the hackers broke into at least 500 million accounts in search of personal information and financial data such as gift card and credit card numbers, prosecutors said.
"We will not allow individuals, groups, nation states or a combination of them to compromise the privacy of our citizens, the economic interests of our companies or the security of our country," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord, the head of the Justice Department's national security division.
The case, announced amid continued U.S. intelligence agency skepticism of their Russian counterparts, comes as U.S. authorities investigate Russian interference through hacking in the 2016 presidential election. Officials said those investigations are separate.
___
Study: Stopping global warming only way to save coral reefs
SYDNEY (AP) — Reducing pollution and curbing overfishing won't prevent the severe bleaching that is killing coral at catastrophic rates, according to a study of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. In the end, researchers say, the only way to save the world's coral from heat-induced bleaching is with a war on global warming.
Scientists are quick to note that local protection of reefs can help damaged coral recover from the stress of rising ocean temperatures. But the new research shows that such efforts are ultimately futile when it comes to stopping bleaching in the first place.
"We don't have any tools to climate-proof corals," said Terry Hughes, director of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies in Australia and lead author of the study being published on Thursday in the journal Nature. "That's a bit sobering. We can't stop bleaching locally. We actually have to do something about climate change."
Across the world, scores of brilliantly colored coral reefs once teeming with life have in recent years become desolate, white graveyards. Their deaths due to coral bleaching have grown more frequent as ocean temperatures rise, mainly due to increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The hot water stresses corals, forcing them to expel the colorful algae living inside them, which leaves the corals vulnerable to disease and death. Given enough time, bleached coral can recover if the water cools, but if the temperature stays too high for too long, the coral will die.
Preserving coral reefs is crucial, given we depend on them for everything from food to medical research to protection from damaging coastal storms. Scientists and policymakers have thus been scrambling to find ways to prevent bleaching. Last year, for example, Hawaiian officials proposed several measures they hoped would fight bleaching on the state's reefs, such as limiting fishing, establishing new marine protected areas and controlling polluted runoff from land. The question was whether such efforts could provide the corals any resistance to bleaching, or just help them recover.
___
Steps left before Minnesota man could face war-crime charges
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Poland moved quickly to issue an arrest warrant for a Minnesota man accused of participating in a World War II massacre, just two days after determining they had enough evidence to charge him.
But many steps remain before 98-year-old Michael Karkoc would ever face charges overseas. His family has said he has dementia, but legal experts say health problems aren't a defense against extradition under U.S. law.
Here's a look at what's next in the case:
THE BACKGROUND
Karkoc is accused of commanding a unit in the Nazi SS-led Ukrainian Self Defense Legion that raided the eastern Poland village of Chlaniow in July 1944, killing 44 people, including women and children.
___
Ultra-liberal Portland moves to rein in protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In Oregon's ultra-liberal city of Portland, where protest is a way of life, the new mayor is taking on the sacrosanct.
Mayor Ted Wheeler and the City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance Wednesday that would allow city leaders to eject disruptive protesters from meetings and ban them from council chambers for up to 60 days in some cases.
As they voted, commissioners said months of protests by a small group of people have shut down meetings, disrupted government business, caused stress to city staff, undermined projects and prevented other residents from appearing before the council.
"I don't know why you've decided that your voices are more important than anyone else who comes to this chamber to give testimony," said Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who was elected to the Council last fall and called the interruptions "toxic."
"The fact that I can't singlehandedly and immediately satisfy your demands does not mean that we are not listening to you."
___
GOP leaders acknowledge health bill changes, may delay vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Their health care overhaul imperiled from all sides, the White House and top House Republicans acknowledged Wednesday they would make changes to the legislation in hopes of nailing down votes and pushing the party's showpiece legislation through the chamber soon.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., declined to commit to bringing the measure to the House floor next week, a fresh indication of uncertainty. Republican leaders have repeatedly said that was their schedule, but opposition mushroomed after a congressional report concluded this week that the measure would strip 24 million people of coverage in a decade.
Ryan told reporters that GOP leaders could now make "some necessary improvements and refinements" to the legislation, reflecting an urgency to buttress support. The measure would strike down much of former President Barack Obama's 2010 overhaul and reduce the federal role, including financing, for health care consumers and is opposed uniformly by Democrats.
At an all-hands meeting Wednesday evening of House GOP lawmakers, Vice President Mike Pence and party leaders urged their rank-and-file to rally behind the legislation.
"'It's our job to get it out of here and get it to the Senate,'" Pence told the Republicans, according to Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla. That would let President Donald Trump pressure "Democrats in these red states to come on board,'" Ross said, referring to Republican-leaning states where Democratic senators face re-election next year.
Comments