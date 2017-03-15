The Latest: Srebrenica survivors outraged by Erdogan jibe

The Latest on Turkeys' diplomatic feud with Germany and the Netherlands (all times local):
12:40 p.m.
Survivors of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre have voiced outrage over the use of their suffering in Turkey's feud with the Netherlands.
On Tuesday, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the Dutch for the Srebrenica massacre — the only episode of Bosnia's 1992-95 war to have been classed as genocide by two international courts — amid a diplomatic spat over campaigning for a Turkish referendum.
Hajra Catic, whose son and husband were among 8,000 Muslim men and boys massacred by Serb forces in Srebrenica in 1995, said Wednesday it was "a sin" to trade political barbs "over the bones of our killed children."
"When our children were being killed neither Dutch nor Turkish soldiers were there to protect them," she told Bosnian media.
Catic's view was echoed by a number of prominent massacre survivors, including the former major of post-war Srebrenica Camil Durakovic and Sadik Ahmetovic, a member of Bosnian parliament.
10:10 a.m.
European Union leaders are voicing solidarity with the Netherlands in its spat with Turkey and condemning Nazi jibes by Turkish officials.
Erdogan has labeled the Netherlands as "Nazi remnants" after it prevented two Turkish ministers from making campaign appearances in Rotterdam — a city that was bombed by Nazi Germany in World War II and now has a Moroccan-born mayor.
Donald Tusk, the president of the EU Council, on Wednesday told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France: "If anyone sees fascism in Rotterdam, they are completely detached from reality."
He said: "We all show solidarity with the Netherlands."
Jean-Claude Juncker, who heads the EU's executive Commission, said: "I will never accept this comparison between the Nazis" and today's governments.
8:30 a.m.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff warned Wednesday that the German government reserves the right to impose entry bans on Turkish officials hoping to campaign in Germany, though he said the measure would be a "last resort."
Peter Altmaier's comments followed days of escalating tensions between Turkey and two European Union nations, Germany and the Netherlands, over Turkish politicians' hopes to campaign there ahead of their country's constitutional referendum next month.
At the European Parliament, EU leaders voiced solidarity with the Netherlands and condemned Nazi parallels drawn by Turkish officials.
