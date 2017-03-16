Nation & World

March 16, 2017 12:26 AM

Emirati gets 10-year sentence for joining IS branch in Yemen

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi's federal appeals court has sentenced an Emirati national to 10 years in prison for joining the Islamic State group's affiliate in Yemen.

The state-run WAM news agency says the sentence was handed down on Wednesday. The Emirati was only referred to by the initials M.S.A.S.

The United Arab Emirates is fighting in a Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni rebels and their allies.

In other cases, WAM says an Emirati identified as A.S.K. received an 18-month prison sentence for unlawfully possessing a firearm and having two bombs. Another Emirati, identified as A.K.A.A., will undergo counseling and have a six-month travel ban.

WAM also reported the court sentenced a Jordanian national, referred to as T.H.M., to three years in prison and a 500,000-dirham ($135,875) fine for apparently insulting "state symbols" online.

