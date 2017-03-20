The Latest: Officer's lawyer blames dad for boy's shooting

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement