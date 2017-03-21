Nation & World

March 21, 2017 6:24 AM

Alabama school official pleads guilty to child porn charges

The Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

The former personnel director for one of Alabama's largest public school districts has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

A statement from prosecutors says 40-year-old Brett William Kirkham of Tuscaloosa pleaded guilty Monday to one count of enticing a minor and one count of possessing child pornography.

Kirkham is a one-time human resources director for Jefferson County schools in Birmingham. He is also a former principal at Hueytown Middle School.

A plea agreement in federal court means prosecutors could drop charges against Kirkham in state court, where the educator faces charges of having sex with a student in two counties.

Records show Kirkham was once the student's principal at the school.

Kirkham faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, but a judge hasn't yet scheduled a sentencing date.

